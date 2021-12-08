Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

South Salt Lake company to pay $2 million for 'environmental crimes'

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Egan / Salt Lake Tribune
Cytozyme Laboratories
Posted at 3:29 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 17:48:34-05

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A Salt Lake City company will pay $2 million after pleading guilty Wednesday to two counts of unlawful discharge of pollutants.

Charges against the Cytozyme Laboratories, Inc. were filed in October after a nearly two year investigation that found the company had dumped pollutants from its facility into the local sewer system.

Cytozyme, which manufactures fertilizers for agricultural use outside the U.S., must pay the fine within 30 days, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

“Accountability matters,” said District Attorney Sim Gill. “This is one of the largest criminal fines a corporation has faced for polluting in Utah history. Our job is not only to help keep our community safe, but also our environment. Protecting our resources today insures a better future for our children and community.”

Along with the district attorney's office, the investigation was joined by the local Environmental Protection Agency office, the Salt Lake County Health Department, South Salt Lake Public Works, and the Central Valley Water Reclamation Facility.

Two company leaders were also charged in connection to the illegal dumping, but their cases have yet to be resolved.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere