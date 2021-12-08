South Salt Lake company to pay $2 million for 'environmental crimes'

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A Salt Lake City company will pay $2 million after pleading guilty Wednesday to two counts of unlawful discharge of pollutants.

Charges against the Cytozyme Laboratories, Inc. were filed in October after a nearly two year investigation that found the company had dumped pollutants from its facility into the local sewer system.

Cytozyme, which manufactures fertilizers for agricultural use outside the U.S., must pay the fine within 30 days, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

“Accountability matters,” said District Attorney Sim Gill. “This is one of the largest criminal fines a corporation has faced for polluting in Utah history. Our job is not only to help keep our community safe, but also our environment. Protecting our resources today insures a better future for our children and community.”

Along with the district attorney's office, the investigation was joined by the local Environmental Protection Agency office, the Salt Lake County Health Department, South Salt Lake Public Works, and the Central Valley Water Reclamation Facility.

Two company leaders were also charged in connection to the illegal dumping, but their cases have yet to be resolved.