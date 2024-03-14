South Salt Lake council member arrested for criminal trespassing before meeting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake council member Paul Sanchez was arrested and faces a criminal trespassing charge after appearing at a city meeting that he was told to attend remotely.

Officers arrested Sanchez before a Wednesday meeting of the South Salt Lake Council after he refused to leave.

Sanchez was censured by the council last week after making social media posts that were critical of fellow council members, as well as allegedly releasing some of their personal information. The posts were deemed to be in violation of the council's code of conduct.

As part of the censure, Sanchez was told he can only remotely participate in council meetings for at least 90 days. He has also been suspended from serving on committees and travel related to city matters.

Police say Sanchez was met at the front door of South Salt Lake City Hall and told he could not enter. When he refused to leave after being told he could be arrested, Sanchez was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count of criminal trespass.