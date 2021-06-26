South Salt Lake Police investigating possible kidnapping

Authorities are investigating a possible kidnapping/abduction from a South Salt Lake mini-mart Friday night.

Security video obtained by South Salt Lake Police shows a red 1990 Nissan Pathfinder pulling into the parking lot at 310 East and 3300 South just before 10:30 p.m.

A white male driver walked toward the store, and a female passenger - who may be a juvenile - exited the vehicle and ran to another patron.

Police say she appeared to be hiding, or trying to get away by going underneath the truck.

The driver pursued her, and after pulling her out from under the vehicle, lifted her over his shoulder, put her back in the Nissan - seemingly against her will - and drove away.

Police have released a photo of the suspect from the surveillance footage. He is described as a while male in his 30s with long dark hair, shaved on the sides, worn in a partial ponytail. He also has a thin jawline beard, and was last seen wearing a white tank top, baggy black shorts with a white belt, and white shoes. He has tattoos on his shins, and on his inner right forearm.

South Salt Lake Police Department

The victim is a white female, believed to be a juvenile, with a thin build, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, pink shorts, and white shoes, or possibly barefoot.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000.