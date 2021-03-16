South Salt Lake Police make arrest in March 13 murder

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a townhome complex early Saturday morning.

Police found 26-year-old Mostafa Hosseini dead of multiple gunshot wounds at South Parc Townhomes shortly before 2 a.m. that morning.

A witness told police that he, Hosseini and 24-year-old Ashish Biswa were part of a group that visited a Salt Lake City club that night.

The witness said Hosseini had repeatedly asked Biswa if he could try on Biswa's silver Rolex throughout the night, and had tried to grab the watch a few times.

After they got back to the townhome complex, Hosseini asked Biswa for a cigarette and an argument ensued, the witness told police.

"[The witness] said the argument got very heated and he decided he was going to get out of the car. [The witness] said he got out about two steps and then heard 3-4 gunshots. [The witness] looked over at [Hosseini's] side of the car and saw him falling out," a probable cause statement says.

According to the statement, the witness told police Biswa fled the vehicle holding a black handgun. The witness then got into another vehicle driven by another person in the group that visited the club, and the vehicle started to drive away, the statement says, but returned so they could check on Hosseini.

"[The witness] said he got out and walked up to [Hosseini] and saw he was dead. He then heard the police and ambulance sirens and got back in the car and they left," the statement says.

Two other witnesses corroborated the story.

Detectives and a Salt Lake City SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence to locate Biswa. Biswa wasn't there, but police located him a short time later walking toward the residence. Police said Biswa was armed with a silver handgun when they found him.

Police took Biswa and another person who had been part of the group who visited Salt Lake City on the night of Hosseini's murder into custody for questioning. After hearing his Miranda rights, Biswa requested an attorney.

Biswa faces a first-degree felony charge of murder, a first-degree felony charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and three third-degree felony counts of discharge of a firearm.

"[Biswa] has a very extensive criminal history, including robbery, burglary, failure to stop at the command of police, aggravated robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. [Biswa] is on felony probation and Adult Probation and Parole has verified this is his residence and current," the probable cause statement says.