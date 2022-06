SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake police are looking for a man who was last seen almost a week ago, but has not been located since.

Cornelis Frederick Bogslag, 30, was last seen Sunday at his apartment before his car was located in a remote area of Summit County later that same day. The license plate of the 2021 Suzuki SX4 was removed before it was found.

Anyone with information pertaining to the Bogslag's whereabouts should contact the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-412-3644.