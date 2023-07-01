Southern Utah Drag Stars hold festival after City of St. George ordered to allow

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Members of the LGBTQIA+ community gathered at the Dixie Sunbowl in St. George on the last day of Pride Month to celebrate an "Allies Drag Festival."

“Southern Utah Drag Stars really came out of just existing," said Mitski Avalōx, CEO of Southern Utah Drag Stars. "By doing that, we're just rebelling."

The event was organized by Southern Utah Drag Stars, who sued the city of St. George for rejecting their permit to hold the event.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, or ACLU, assisted the Drag Stars in their lawsuit against the city, which resulted in a federal judge siding with the organizers.

“It feels really great to be able to celebrate today with the community here in St. George, but also just it feels like a celebration for LGBTQ plus Utahns in general,” said Aaron Welcher, a spokesperson for the ACLU of Utah.

Not all in the St. George community were celebrating; some residents gathered outside of the Sunbowl in protest of the event, citing concerns about children being exposed to the performances.

“We can say, 'Hey, we disagree with you. We still love you. We're here in love.' But we've got to have these types of conversations,” said Eric Moutsos, a southern Utah resident.

The Drag Stars and the ACLU feel confident that they will ultimately win their case.

“They have one vision of what drag is," said Welcher. "But drag is so much more. It's art. It's entertainment. It also is protected by the First Amendment."

In response, the city of St. George told FOX 13 News that they did not plan on appealing the judge’s decision and expected the event to be peaceful and comply with all laws.