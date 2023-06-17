The show must go on: Judge sides with organizers in lawsuit, orders city to allow drag show in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A U.S. District judge has sided with the organizers of a drag show in St. George who sued the city for rejecting their permit to hold the event.

Southern Utah Drag Stars, Mitski Avalōx and the American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit last month, accusing city leaders of discrimination for rejecting their application for an all-ages show in a city-owned park.

"Public spaces are public spaces," read the ruling's introduction, filed Friday. "Public spaces are not private spaces. Public spaces are not majority spaces. The First Amendment of the United States Constitution ensures that all citizens, popular or not, majority or minority, conventional or unconventional, have access to public spaces for public expression."

The lawsuit said city council members relied on a never-used piece of city code to reject Southern Utah Drag Stars' application because they had already started advertising the event before receiving approval.

However, the judge's ruling pointed out that Avalōx obtained verbal permission from the city's special events coordinator in late March to begin advertising for the event, which was initially scheduled for April 28. Just days after that, however, the city "abruptly" denied the organizers' application.

In Friday's ruling, the federal judge ordered the city council to reverse its decision and issue a permit allowing the "Allies Drag Show" to be held on June 30.

The full ruling can be read HERE.