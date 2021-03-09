Southern Utah man dies at Quail Creek reservoir

HURRICANE, Utah — A Utah man died Monday after an incident at Quail Creek State Park.

The body of 77-year-old Donald L. Denoon was recovered from the reservoir Monday night after his family reported that he had gone fishing that morning and didn't return.

Denoon, a resident of Washington County, was reported missing around 7:45 p.m. He was found dead by rescuers at about 10:45.

READ: Lindon man dies after being rescued from sinking truck at Quail Creek

The area was experiencing windy conditions and cold water temperatures Monday, the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation said. A life jacket was found inside Denoon's boat, but he was not wearing one.

"The Utah Divison of Parks and Recreation extends our condolences to Denoon’s friends and family," a press release read.

The incident is under investigation.