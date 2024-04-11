Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Southern Utah University on lockdown after active shooter alert

Posted at 9:42 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 11:46:07-04

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Officials have placed Southern Utah University on lockdown after a suspicious phone call was received about the possibility of an active shooter.

The school's alert system sent out the warning at 9:36 a.m.

According to officials, all SUU facilities will be on lockdown as police investigate.

No suspects are in custody.

"If you are campus follow lockdown procedures, go into the nearest room and lock door, if you are not on campus stay away," the school wrote.

