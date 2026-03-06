2-year-old flown to Las Vegas hospital after automobile accident in remote area north of Virgin

VIRGIN, Utah — A 2-year-old was flown to a hospital in Las Vegas after an automobile accident in a remote strip of road north of Virgin Thursday morning.

At 11:58 a.m, officials responded to an area off Dalton Wash Road, where, upon arrival, they located the child. That child was transported a short distance to meet Intermountain Life Flight, which transported him for air transport to a trauma center in Las Vegas.

The nature of the accident is not confirmed, and the condition of the child is also not confirmed at this time.

