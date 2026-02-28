Woman dies following plane crash near Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Utah — A woman has died following a plane crash near Apple Valley Saturday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 13 News that a call reporting a downed aircraft came into dispatch around 10:17 A.M. Deputies located the aircraft on a mesa south west of Apple Valley, near the Utah-Arizona border.

A woman was found inside the aircraft and has been pronounced dead. The identity of the woman, and the point of origin for the flight, have not yet been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.