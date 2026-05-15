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70-year-old hiker rescued from Peekaboo Canyon following fall

70-year-old hiker rescued from Peekaboo Canyon following fall
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KANE COUNTY, Utah — The Kane County Sheriff's Office had to be called out Thursday following a hiker taking a fall and needing to be extricated from Peekaboo Canyon.

The sheriff's office says they were called at 10:18 a.m. following the 70-year-old hiker taking a ground level fall while navigating a log in the canyon. Rescuers say the hiker was in a great deal of pain and instability.

The guides who were with the hiker stabilized him and requested emergency support.

The hiker was loaded into a vacuum splint and taken out of the canyon and flown to a hospital.

The entire operation took about 3 hours.

Officials say this incident can be utilized as a warning for other hikers. The sheriff's office say they have responded to 3 similar calls this week that involved overheated hikers.

They say hikers should be prepared for the extra heat as temperatures rise.

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