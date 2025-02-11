Aliens are not invading but what were lights over Utah?

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Anyone looking up to the skies over southern Utah early Monday evening might have had cause to worry about the alien invasion that has been foretold in dozens of science fiction movies.

But once again, the reality was much tamer than what we've all seen on the silver screen

Conditions in the southern part of the state were just right to see a SpaceX rocket launch from California.

The Falcon 9 carrying 23 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base lifted off around 7:09 p.m., with the trajectory of the mission making it especially visible from St. George neighborhoods.

Chelsea Ruud

Fraying nerves further was a widespread power outage around the same time for thousands of customers in the area. A spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power said a fault in a main line caused two circuit breakers to trip.

Large parts of Washington and Iron counties had outages ranging from a brief flicker to 10 minutes around 7 p.m.