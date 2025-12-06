Man charged with manslaughter after minor killed in St. George shooting

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George man has been arrested for manslaughter after a minor was killed in a shooting Friday night.

St. George Police said its investigation began at approximately 7:30 p.m. when first responders arrived to reports of a gunshot near 500 East 1100 South.

Paramedics arriving on scene found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. By the time policr officers arrived, the minor had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Malachi Robles-Romo, 19, admitted to police that he had shot the victim with a handgun. In arrest documents, an officer noted that Robles-Romo gave detailed information about the gun, indicating that he possessed "ample knowledge about the gun," including how to disassemble one.

Officers also found a THC vape, with Robles-Romo admitting he had been using it prior to the shooting.

Robles-Romo was booked in to Washington County Jail for Manslaughter and Felony Discharge of a Firearm among other offenses. He's currently being held without bail.