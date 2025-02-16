Driver in critical condition following wrong-way crash near Beaver

BEAVER, Utah — A driver is in critical condition after they crashed into a semi on Interstate 15 early Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol said the incident began around 3:00 a.m. when a trooper located the driver going north in the southbound lanes of the highway approximately four miles north of Parowan.

After attempting and failing to intercept the driver, the trooper pursued the vehicle in the northbound lanes, trying to get the driver's attention while also coordinating with the Beaver County Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a semi near Beaver, causing both vehicles to cross the median into the northbound lanes, with another semi colliding with the first.

The crash prompted the closure of the northbound lanes and diverting 9 miles south of Beaver.

A LifeFlight helicopter was called in to transport the injured driver, who is in critical condition. The other drivers involved sustained minor injuries.

Some lanes of the highway have reopened.

