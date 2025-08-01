Driver killed following pursuit on I-15 through southern Utah

IRON COUNTY, Utah — The death of a driver is under investigation following a pursuit by Iron County Sheriff's deputies Thursday.

According to the Iron, Garfield, Beaver, Kane Critical Incident Task Force, on Thursday at 2:09 p.m., an Iron County deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle near mile marker 45 on northbound I-15. Officials say the driver failed to stop following the deputy activating his overhead lights and emergency sirens.

At that point, a pursuit began with the driver and law enforcement. Deputies report that the driver travelled at excessive speeds and struck another vehicle before also forcing other vehicles off the road.

Due to the risk of danger to the public, officials say officers attempted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle.

Following the pursuit ending, the driver, who hasn't been named, was life-flighted to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The incident is now under investigation by the Iron, Garfield, Beaver, Kane Critical Incident Task Force.