Rollover crash in Iron County kills 22-year-old and starts small brush fire

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A 22-year-old was killed in a crash in southern Utah that also started a fire early Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Tristin Vandall.

According to the Iron County Sheriff's Office, they were called to State Road 56 near Mile Post 11 at around 2:43 a.m. Thursday for a reported fire. When deputies arrived, they discovered a vehicle crash had happened, causing the fire.

Investigators say the driver, Vandall, lost control of his car at a high speed, resulting in the vehicle rolling multiple times. Despite efforts by first responders, Vandall died at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

The crash also caused a small brush fire that was extinguished by Bureau of Land Management fire units.