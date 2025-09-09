Fire at Washington City park causes over $100K in damages

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — Officials with the Washington City Parks Department say they are looking at over $110,000 in damages after a fire at one of their facilities. The fire happened on Monday near 650 North and 300 East.

The Washington City Fire Department says the fire originated in an uncovered area between a building with restrooms and a large metal shed. Inside the shed was playground equipment that was to be installed in one of the city's parks.

According to investigators, a parks department employee was the first to see the fire and ran to get an extinguisher. However, by the time they returned, the fire was uncontainable without the fire department.

Nobody was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.