Blake Cozzens to remain jailed on federal embezzlement charges until December sentencing

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A federal judge ruled Monday that the former chair of the Iron County Republican Party violated terms of his release before sentencing for embezzling $2.1 million from a homeowners association he managed.

Blake Cozzens appeared remotely in the St. George courtroom from Purgatory Jail in Hurricane, where he has been since being arrested on alleged kidnapping and abuse charges Saturday.

Judge Paul Kohler said circumstances have changed since he granted Cozzens his release from jail for health reasons after he pleaded guilty to embezzlement in April.

The judge said Cozzens is no longer a good candidate for release based on new charges in Washington County as well as potential for harm to himself. In an interview with FOX 13 on Sunday, Cozzens said he tried to take his own life after hearing of the kidnapping and abuse charges last Wednesday.

Per the judge's orders, Cozzens will remain in jail on the federal side until his sentencing in December.

Cozzens also appeared remotely later in the day for his initial appearance in the kidnapping case in the courtroom right next to the one where his federal hearing was held.

He waived his right to counsel and said he would have a private lawyer defend him during an in-person hearing a week from Wednesday at the St. George Courthouse.

Judge Eric Gentry set bail in the state case to $5,000, though he would remain behind bars on the federal charges.