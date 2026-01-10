Four arrested following year-long drug investigation near Moab

MOAB, Utah — At least four people have been arrested after a year-long drug investigation by the Grand County Sheriff's Office, the agency announced Friday.

In a press release posted to Facebook, the agency says after multiple search warrants were served, officers seized a great deal of illegal narcotics, three firearms including a rifle, as well as a police badge that the office says was possessed unlawfully. The investigation found that the narcotics were obtained in Colorado, and later distributed within the county.

Meanwhile, investigators identified five homes located on Murphy Lane that were all on the same property and were found to have hazardous conditions.

The homes were condemned by the Southeast Utah Health Department, and one child was removed from one of the residences by Child Protective Services.