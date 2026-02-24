St. George police arrest four teenagers accused of targeting and vandalizing vehicles

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Four teenagers are in police custody after investigators say they targeted certain people's vehicles and threw rocks through their windows. The group is accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Eros Brant Steele, 18, and Giovanni David Plumley, 18, are facing charges of property damage and destruction, while Ashlee May Martin, 18, and Ashlin Keali Heaton, 18, both face charges for property damage and destruction, threat of violence, and public intoxication.

According to court documents, on February 4, officers with the St. George Police Department were called on five separate reports of property damage in the Little Valley and Bloomington Hills areas of the city. In each incident, victims reported that a large rock was thrown through their vehicle's front or rear windshield. Damage was also done to some of the vehicle bodies, and one victim reported their garage door was damaged.

St. George police listed the following damages totaling around $13,688:



2006 Honda Element: Had a large rock thrown through the back, front, and side windows

2007 Dodge Ram: Vehicle sustained damage to the front hood, paint, wipers, vents, and front window

2010 Ford Fusion: Rear window destroyed by a large rock, as well as a large dent in the vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee: Large rock was thrown through the front windshield and also damaged the roof, luggage rack, and garage door panel

2013 Volkswagen Jetta: Rear window destroyed by rock

Investigators reviewed security footage in the area and identified a suspect vehicle as a dark-colored Dodge Charger. A License plate reader searched the area for the vehicle and confirmed it belonged to the stepfather of Eros Brant Steele.

Detectives located Steele, who admitted to driving in the areas where the vandalism happened and stated that he, Plumley, Martin, and Heaton were all in the vehicle at the time.

Police say that the group would be driven around by Steele. Martin and Heaton, who are roommates, would choose vehicles for Plumley to target with rocks.

According to police, Ashlee Martin and Ashlin Heaton share a mutual dislike for the children of those targeted in the vandalism. Some of the victims were people that the pair grew up with or attended school with.

Police add that both Martin and Heaton admitted to investigators that they were intoxicated at the time of the incident.