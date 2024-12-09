Kane County John Doe identified by DNA 30 years later

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Thirty years after its discovery in Kane County, investigators finally know the identity of a body found by hikers. The discovery is being attributed DNA testing.

In February 1994, the partial remains of an unidentified individual were discovered near Big Water. Hikers discovered a human skull in a rugged area and alerted authorities. At the time the remains were determined to be that of a white male who was estimated to by 6 feet tall and between the ages of 30 and 55.

Investigators say that by using funding from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the Kane County Sheriff's Office teamed with Othram in hopes of identifying the man through advanced DNA testing and forensic genetic genealogy.

Othram is a corporation that describes itself as a company that combines laboratory science, software, and process to build a better infrastructure for justice.

According to the company, their team developed a comprehensive DNA profile for the victim and used their genetic genealogy team to conduct genealogy research to find new leads for law enforcement.

Through those new leads, investigators were able to discover potential relatives to the victim. A DNA sample was taken by a potential relative and compared using KinsSNP Rapid Relationship Testing.

Testing confirmed the John Doe as James Howard Conklin, a Utah man born in 1950. Investigators believe he died sometime after May 1988.

Conklin's case is now the 5th publicly-announced case in the State of Utah where investigators have used Othram technology to identify victims.