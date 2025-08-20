Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Minnesota teacher smoked marijuana with students during Utah school trip, charges claim

Kanab Teacher Marijuana.png
FOX 13 News
Kanab Teacher Marijuana.png
Posted

KANAB, Utah — A Minnesota teacher has been indicted after police say he offered drugs to students while on a school trip to Utah.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Paul Thomas Senechalle was acting as a chaperone for a school-sanctioned trip to the Kanab area in June. During the trip, investigators said Senechalle distributed a marijuana vape pen to multiple students.

Detectives add that Senechalle, 29, also allowed the minors to smoke marijuana with him.

Senechalle faces 3 felony charges of distribution of a controlled substance and has been ordered to appear in a Kanab court on October 16.

The Cannon Falls Area School District, where Senechalle taught, confirmed that the school board accepted his resignation on August 1.

"Recently, we have learned of some concerns related to the high school science field trip. We take those concerns very seriously and are taking all appropriate action consistent with applicable School District policies," the district wrote. "Due to data privacy laws, I cannot disclose any other information about those concerns at this time."

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere