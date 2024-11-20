LPGA Tour making return to southern Utah for Black Desert Championship

IVINS, Utah — Following a successful return to Utah for the PGA, the LPGA Tour announced they will return to southern Utah in 2025.

The inaugural Black Desert Championship will now be taking place from May 1 through the 4th at Black Desert Resort. The tournament is one of two new additions to the 2025 LPGA schedule.

The last time that Utah was host for the LPGA was in 1964 for the Ladies Open at Riverside Country Club in Provo. “We are incredibly honored to welcome the LPGA Tour to Black Desert Resort this May," said Patrick Manning, Managing Partner of Black Desert Resort. "This tournament is more than just a celebration of the immense talent of LPGA players; it’s an opportunity to invest in the growth of women’s golf and foster greater equity in the sport."

A $3 million purse has been announced for the tournament, one of the larger payouts on the LPGA Tour, which officials say emphasizes their dedication to celebrating women's golf and delivering a world-class tournament experience.

Black Desert Resort will be only the second course in the nation to annually host both a PGA Tour and LPGA Tour event. Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida is the other course. The Epson Tour, the official developmental tour of the LPGA Tour, has hosted several events in Utah since 2021 and recently announced that the LPGA Legends Championship and the Copper Rock Championship will take place in Utah in 2025.

Ticket information has yet to be released for the event. More information can be found here.