Victim hospitalized, suspect arrested after shooting in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A young man was shot Sunday afternoon in St. George, and police say they have arrested the suspect.

St. George Police said they received a 911 call around 2:10 p.m. reporting a shooting. The incident happened in the parking lot of a shopping area near 1100 N. Bluff Street.

Chris Reed | FOX 13

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital via ambulance. His condition is unknown.

Police said they identified the suspect and took them into custody. Their name was not given.

Officials said the case is still under investigation.