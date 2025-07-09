Officials identify body found in canyon near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Officials with the Iron County Sheriff's Office have identified the body of a woman that was found in the brush near Cedar City on June 27. Investigators say the body is that of Anne Yevett Rochell, a 60-year-old woman from Roy.

According to the Iron County Sheriff's Office, the body was found along Coal Creek between mileposts 3 and 4 on State Route 14 in Cedar Canyon. The body was discovered on June 27 at around 7:37 p.m.

Detectives say Rochell died of natural causes.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office offered its condolences to the family and friends of Rochell.