Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSOUTHERN UTAH

Actions

Officials identify body found in canyon near Cedar City

Body found near Cedar City
Posted

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Officials with the Iron County Sheriff's Office have identified the body of a woman that was found in the brush near Cedar City on June 27. Investigators say the body is that of Anne Yevett Rochell, a 60-year-old woman from Roy.

According to the Iron County Sheriff's Office, the body was found along Coal Creek between mileposts 3 and 4 on State Route 14 in Cedar Canyon. The body was discovered on June 27 at around 7:37 p.m.

Detectives say Rochell died of natural causes.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office offered its condolences to the family and friends of Rochell.

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere