Power outages planned for Wednesday as the France Canyon Fire continues to burn

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Residents in Southern Utah are being told to expect to lose power for at least part of the day Wednesday as the France Canyon Fire continues to grow in size. Officials today reported that the fire has burned more than 25,550 acres and is still only 10% contained.

The power outages were announced by Garkane Energy. The utility company says that the fire has grown closer to one of its major transmission lines. Due to that, the Forest Service is planning a controlled burn under the lane to protect the poles and conductors.

During the controlled burn, officials say residents can expect power to flicker or go out briefly in Spry, Duck Creek, and nearby mountain areas. Power could be out for up to 8 hours, depending on when the burn is completed and it is safe to re-energize the line.

Officials say their workers will continue to use heavy equipment Tuesday around power lines in preparation for the controlled burns planned for Wednesday. However, those burns are all dependent on the weather conditions.

Along the south side of the fire, crews are continuing to remove hazardous trees. "In the Big Hollow area on the southwest side, crews will conduct a firing operation, as conditions allow, to secure the fire’s edge near the Bryce Woodland community," officials stated.