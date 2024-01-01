Marc Blaine is an award-winning broadcast journalist who joined FOX 13 News Utah from the Scripps sister station in Bakersfield, CA where he served as an evening anchor and reporter for 23ABC News.

Prior to working in Bakersfield, Marc was an evening anchor and reporter in Augusta, Georgia, and also served as a news anchor, reporter and sports anchor at in Chico, CA.

Marc began his career in the sports world where was he was an assistant sports director at WBBH-TV in Fort Myers, Florida and sports director at KMIR-TV in Palm Springs. He also worked as a sports producer for KNBC-TV in Los Angeles.

Marc’s work has garnered a number of awards, including an Emmy Award for Winter Weather Coverage, as well as a Golden Mike Award for Best Live Reporting and Best Sportscast.

A native of Los Angeles, Marc graduated from the University of Southern California where he was a four-year letterman as a member of the USC Crew team.

In his travels, Marc has volunteered for many charitable causes and in his free time enjoys taking his swings in the batting cage, playing guitar and heading for a trailhead.

