Reward offered for human skull stolen from ancient Utah burial site

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A reward has been offered in hopes of locating a human skull that was stolen from an ancient burial site in southern Utah.

The Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration is offering the $3,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of someone connected to the theft.

Investigators with the Utah General's Office first became aware of the theft in January after seeing posts made to social media. During a search of the protected site located near Kanab, the theft of the skull was confirmed.

“The theft of human remains from a burial site is a crime and a violation of human dignity,” said Michelle McConkie, executive director of the TLA. “This act not only breaks the law—it is disrespectful to those who lived here long before us and the scientific integrity of Utah’s archaeological record.”

Anyone with information on the stolen skull should contact the Attorney General's office at 801-538-5113 or email aginvestcomplaints@agutah.gov.