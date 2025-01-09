Watch Now
Semi truck catches fire during southern Utah chase

Utah Department of Transportation
BEAVER, Utah — A semi truck led police on a pursuit on Interstate 15 before catching fire near Beaver, leading to the highway being shut down.

The truck was traveling southbound on I-15 during the incident, according to the Utah Highway Patrol who assisted the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, although few other details about the chase were made available.

Cameras in the area north of Beaver showed traffic slowed down due to the fire.

