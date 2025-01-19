Suspects identified in fatal drive-by shooting near Enoch

ENOCH, Utah — The identities of the four suspects arrested in connection to Friday's drive-by shooting near Enoch have been released.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, this shooting happened near the intersection of Midvalley Road and 4300 West around 10:30 p.m. Two victims, both minors, were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, including the driver, a 17 year-old girl, who died shortly after being transported to Cedar City Hospital.

Booking documents filed by the Iron County Sheriff's Office identify the suspects as Michael Edward Hess-Witucki, 23, Ethan Andrew Galloway, 23, Aldric Felipe, 21, and Matthew D. Sorber-Petrie, 22.

The documents state that Hess-Witucki drove the vehicle in pursuit of the victims while Galloway was the alleged shooter. They were each booked on one felony count of murder, and 12 counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

Meanwhile, Felipe and Sorber-Petrie were booked on Obstruction of Justice, as the gun used in the incident belonged to Sorber-Petrie, and both of them knew Hess-Witucki and Galloway were intending to commit the crime.

The four suspects were arrested Saturday afternoon following an hours-long investigation. The surviving passenger gave officers a description of the suspects vehicle and the location where they first confronted them.

Once in the area, witnesses gave more testimony that placed the vehicle in the neighborhood at the time of the incident as described by the surviving ictim, later tracking them to an apartment complex near 3100 West 1600 North.

Prior to the serving of a search warrant, Hess-Witucki, Galloway, and Sorber-Petrie attempted to flee and were detained.

In a post-Miranda interview, Hess-Witucki admitted to driving the vehicle and pursuing the victims to the scene. Galloway also admitted to firing 12 rounds into the vehicle.

The suspects told police they pursued the victims because they believed they had been stalking them after observing their vehicle in the their neighborhood. The investigation found that the victims and the vehicle were in the area for unrelated reasons.

Sorber-Petrie admitted to police that he allowed Galloway and Hess-Witucki to take his gun, knowing they were intending to confront the "alleged [stalker.]"

All four suspects are being held without bail.