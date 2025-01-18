Teen driver shot, killed by pursuing suspect in Iron County, sheriff's office says

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed near Enoch late Friday by someone believed to have pursued the teen driver for several miles, officials said.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office said a search is now underway for the suspect who allegedly fired at the girl's red pickup truck near the intersection of Midvalley Road and 4300 West just before 10:30 p.m.

Deputies responded to the shooting scene after receiving 911 calls of gunfire in the area. Upon arriving, they found the injured teen and began performing life-saving measures before transporting the girl to Cedar City Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Investigators believe the unknown suspect followed the victim for several miles in their own vehicle before pulling alongside and firing at the teen. The girl then lost control of her truck and crashed through a fence before coming to a stop northwest of the intersection.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have seen the teen's red pickup truck being followed by a dark-colored truck or SUV on Lund Highway between 1600 North and Midvalley Road or heading west on Midvalley Road towards the Three Valley Campground to contact law enforcement authorities.

"Any information could be crucial to the ongoing investigation," the sheriff's office said.

In addition, anyone who may have surveillance video of the area during the late Friday night period is asked to share it with the sheriff's office.

"Out heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the young woman who lost her life during this tragic act of violence," the office added.