Two found dead, including child, inside Canyonlands National Park

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Two people are dead, including a 6-year-old child, after an incident that originated with a suspicious vehicle inside Canyonlands National Park.

According to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office, rangers were notified early Thursday morning about a suspicious vehicle parked on Shafer Trail in the Island in the Sky District of the national park.

When rangers arrived at the scene, they found the 6-year-old boy unresponsive inside the vehicle. Life-saving measures were performed at the location, but the child was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Another person was also found dead in the same area, but outside the vehicle. Officials said the identity of one of the victims has been confirmed, and that the identity of the second individual is being investigated. Neither of the names has been released.

The bodies of both victims have been transported to the medical examiner's office for further investigation.