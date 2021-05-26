Watch
Spanish Fork Canyon crash critically injures one, causes hours of backed-up traffic

Brian Schnee | FOX 13
Posted at 7:36 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 21:41:49-04

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Drivers saw major delays Tuesday afternoon in Spanish Fork Canyon due to a crash between a car and a semi-truck.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at mile post 179 of U.S. Highway 6, near the mouth of the canyon.

The driver of the car was flown via medical helicopter to a hospital, where they are in critical condition, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said.

Traffic was backed up in both directions until about 7 p.m.

