Spanish Fork Canyon crash critically injures one, causes hours of backed-up traffic

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Drivers saw major delays Tuesday afternoon in Spanish Fork Canyon due to a crash between a car and a semi-truck.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at mile post 179 of U.S. Highway 6, near the mouth of the canyon.

The driver of the car was flown via medical helicopter to a hospital, where they are in critical condition, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said.

#TrafficAlert: Semi vs. passenger car in Spanish Fork Canyon (US-6). The road is closed ⚠️and one person was transported to the hospital. Debris scattered all over the roadway. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/MJubhETJYK — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) May 25, 2021

Traffic was backed up in both directions until about 7 p.m.