Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Spanish Fork fire truck hits multiple stopped cars on I-15 while responding to crash

Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 17:47:31-04

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A fire truck crashed into several vehicles while on the way to a previous accident Thursday on I-15.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the Spanish Fork Fire Department engine was responding to a crash shortly before noon on northbound I-15 when it hit the vehicles.

A witness' video of the incident shows the fire truck using the left-side shoulder to pass a long line of cars stopped on the freeway due to the previous crash. It can be seen hitting at least one car behind the person filming, then a few others in the left lane before coming to a stop.

UHP officials said a total of nine vehicles, including the fire engine, were involved. The video appeared to show some of those being chain-reactions from the other cars hit.

Two women and four children who were in two separate cars were transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The three firefighters in the truck were transported as a precaution.

The fire department had no further comment and referred FOX 13 News to the UHP, which is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere