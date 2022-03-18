Spanish Fork fire truck hits multiple stopped cars on I-15 while responding to crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A fire truck crashed into several vehicles while on the way to a previous accident Thursday on I-15.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the Spanish Fork Fire Department engine was responding to a crash shortly before noon on northbound I-15 when it hit the vehicles.

A witness' video of the incident shows the fire truck using the left-side shoulder to pass a long line of cars stopped on the freeway due to the previous crash. It can be seen hitting at least one car behind the person filming, then a few others in the left lane before coming to a stop.

UHP officials said a total of nine vehicles, including the fire engine, were involved. The video appeared to show some of those being chain-reactions from the other cars hit.

Two women and four children who were in two separate cars were transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The three firefighters in the truck were transported as a precaution.

The fire department had no further comment and referred FOX 13 News to the UHP, which is investigating the incident.