Spanish Fork High School talent show features incredible student performances

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The packed auditorium at Spanish Fork High School was recently filled with incredible songs and performances by amazing students who all received much-deserved standing ovations.

Members of the school's special education department put on a spectacular talent show Friday that had both the kids and audience dancing on stage and in the aisles.

Featuring songs by One Direction, the Village People, Taylor Swift and from The Greatest Showman, the students brought the house down throughout the entire show. Several times throughout the performances, the audience lit up the auditorium with their cell phones to cheer on the students.

"The inclusion at our high school is truly inspiring and jaw dropping," said Kalee Adams, one of the school's special education teachers.

