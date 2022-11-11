Spanish Fork teens found safe nearly one week after going missing

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A pair of Spanish Fork teenagers who were last seen nearly a week ago was found late Thursday night in Salt Lake County.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 13 News the two runaway teenagers were located at 11:30 p.m. in Murray.

Details surrounding how and exactly where they were found were not made available, but officials say police with Utah Transit Authority were the ones who found the teens.

Earlier Thursday night, surveillance photos were revealed that showed the teens in a Salt Lake County convenience store at 1700 South Redwood Road.

Officials were concerned after journal entries surfaced that mentioned the teens heading to Mexico to deal drugs.

The teenagers were reported missing on Saturday morning and were believed to have run away from home. Originally, a third teen was also declared missing but they were found Monday in Idaho.