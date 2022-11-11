Missing Spanish Fork teens spotted in Salt Lake City, but not located

SALT LAKE CITY — Surveillance photos appear to show two Spanish Fork teenagers missing for almost a week, but have yet to be located.

Elijah Seeley, 13, and 14-year-old Katiana Peterson were last seen on Saturday morning. Officials were concerned after seeing entries in Seeley's journal that mentioned heading to Mexico and dealing drugs as a way to support himself.

However, the Utah County Sheriff's Office shared photos that showed both Seeley and Peterson inside a convenience story in Salt Lake City at 4 a.m. Thursday.

The photo from the store near 1700 South Redwood Road shows Seeley in black pants, black hoodie, camouflage jacket and brown beanie, while Peterson was wearing black pants, black jacket and a red hoodie.

Seeley had money on him when he left and did not take his phone, but officials believe he and Peterson have another phone with them.

"It's been devastating," said Cherri Seely, Elijah's stepmother. "Nobody wants to go to pick your child up from where you're supposed to go pick them up and they're not there. I think it's every parents' worst nightmare to not have your child be where they're supposed to be."

In Seeley's journal, there was also a mention of someone named "Victor" in the journal, but authorities have yet to identify or locate that person.

Anyone with information on the group's whereabouts is asked to contact the Utah County Sheriff's Office or Spanish Fork Police Department.