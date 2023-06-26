Speed likely played role in Iron County truck accident that killed teen, officials say

KANARRAVILLE, Utah — The Iron County Sheriff's Office says speed likely played a role in a deadly truck accident that killed a teenager in Kanarraville on Sunday.

Officials say three people were in a 1999 Ford F-150 while traveling southbound on a dirt road late Sunday night. After entering a curve on East Frontage Road, the truck lost control and began to roll and a 19-year-old male was ejected from the vehicle.

Despite deputies and emergency personnel performing CPR on the teen, he was declared dead at the scene. Two others in the truck, both juveniles, suffered only minor injuries.

It's not known who was driving the truck at the time of the accident. The sheriff's office said an investigation determined that speed "appeared to be a factor" in the crash, but it's not believed that alcohol or drugs were involved.