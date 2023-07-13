Watch Now
Spiders begin summer swarm at Great Salt Lake Marina

Posted at 9:56 AM, Jul 13, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Months from Halloween, spiders are getting an early start on making themselves visible across northern Utah.

Earlier this week, the Great Salt Lake Marina took to social media to alert visitors about a creepy crawly using all eight legs to tour the area.

"The Western Spotted Orb Weavers have been making themselves comfortable in the rocks around the marina," the post read.

Photos show the spiders making guest appearances around the marina recently; hanging from their webs and enjoying the beautiful scenery like the millions of guests who visit the Great Salt Lake.

spiderS.png
Western Spotted Orb Weavers seen around Great Salt Lake Marina

While they may look spooky, the Western Spotted Orb Weaver is relatively harmless, lacking the venom to do anyone any serious damage.

