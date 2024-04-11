Spring blooms on full display as Tulip Festival kicks off at Thanksgiving Point

LEHI, Utah — The signs of Spring are on full display at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi as over 300,000 colorful tulips have bloomed for Thanksgiving Point’s 20th annual Tulip Festival.

The tulips are part of a grand spring showing of over 750,000 spring flowers, that also include daffodils, hyacinths and poppies.

“We purchased all of our tulips directly from Amsterdam, said Jessica Berrett, Horticulture Manager for Thanksgiving Point. “There are a few different companies that supply them for us. They come over by boat, and we place our orders early in the year and arrive in the fall. We order hundreds of thousands every year and in the fall is when we do the planting.”

Along with strolling through the gardens, the festival that goes from April 10 to May 18 offers variety of activities for family and friends including performances and activities.

According Berrett, the thousands of tulips are planted by a team of horticulturalists and volunteers. When the season is over, the tulips are then pulled out and then sold to the public. The garden is then replaced with other flowers to keep the grounds just as colorful.

“Anytime that a flower is popping up so colorful in the spring, so many different varieties, types and so early, I think that's what, what makes people love them so much,” Berrett said. “That and the fact that you know, we plant them, they live all through the winter, and then they pop up in the spring.”