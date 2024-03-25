Springtime in Utah: Snow, sunshine and a bit of everything in between

SALT LAKE CITY — The stretch of sunny weather the state saw days ago had Utahns fooled. Sunday's weather brought snow, sun, and everything in-between.

"It was pelting really odd snow. Maybe you're used to it out here – looks like a pellet more than a snowflake," said Christopher Chase.

Northern Utah saw all the elements.

Drivers got the worst of it out on the roads. Utah Highway Patrol reported 104 crashes as of 6 p.m.

"Raining, and then snowing. Then it was hailing. Then it was sunny," said Maia Muzumdar.

"Then it was raining again. Now we're here and it's sunny again," said Sage Rodriguez. "So it's like all over."

A break in the clouds came mid-afternoon. A glorious sight for Chase and his dog, Sam, who had turned back mid-hike to escape the poor conditions.

"I looked out the window and it was turning sunny so what do you do? You go back to the park," he said.

Visitors flocked to Memory Grove Park to soak up the sun, get their steps in, and play with their pups.

"This is unbelievable," said Chase.

Sure enough, the fickle weather pattern continued. Families found themselves running back to their cars to escape more rain.

Muzumdar wants to remind people it's all about perspective.

"People say winter is sad and cold but it doesn't have to be," Muzumdar said.

Utah Weather Authority Meteorologist Chris Nunley calls for unsettled weather through next weekend