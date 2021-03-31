Springville High teacher accused of sexual harassment resigns, district says

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A longtime Springville High School teacher and coach has resigned from his position amid a Nebo School District investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Earlier this week, former Springville High student Tiffany Shurtliff uploaded a pair of videos to YouTube in which she accused Dan Money after sexually harassing her while she was a student at the school.

“It’s still really uncomfortable to talk about,” Shurtliff said.

After 8 years, Shurtliff posted two recordings on YouTube speaking about sexual harassment allegations against Money.

“He started talking to me but not to my face. He talked straight to my breasts,” she said.

In the videos, which Shurtliff posted Sunday, she recounts what she says happened while Money taught drivers’ education.

“He would say super condescending things about my body and intelligence," she said. "I usually muted them out, but I remember one when he said so vividly, ‘If you weren’t so skinny, those shorts would look so much better on you.’”

Shurtliff also accuses Money of touching her inappropriately on the thigh and neck.

The accusations mirror comments posted on an online petition on change.org demanding Money’s firing. It generated more than 3,500 signatures by Monday afternoon.

Shurtliff was among a large group of current and former students who protested outside the school Monday morning, demanding district administration to take the allegations seriously.

Former students say Money worked at the school since the 1990s. However, FOX 13's attempts to talk to him were unsuccessful.

The Nebo School District told FOX13 Money had his attorney with him when he resigned and an investigation that was launched Monday will continue to look into the allegations made by current and former students.

