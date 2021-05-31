Watch
Springville Police looking for owner of loose goat

Springville Police Department
Posted at 8:21 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 22:21:54-04

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police are trying to find the owner of a goat on the run in Springville.

"Does anyone recognize this escapee???" the Springville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "We believe he’s been on the run for at least two days."

The goat was spotted Sunday evening at 1650 W. Center Street.

The animal has a coat of tan, brown and black fur with a small bit of white. It has long horns, a long, black beard, and a blue collar.

The police department asks for anyone who knows the owner to call them at 801-489-9421.

