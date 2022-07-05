Sssshocking! Snake causes South Weber power outage

SOUTH WEBER CITY, Utah — "Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?"

Homes that lost power in South Weber over the holiday weekend had a slithering suspect to blame for the outage.

It's not known how many homes were impacted on Monday, but the South Weber Fire Department shared a photo of the culprit that caused the predicament.

A snake was seen caught in some form of Rocky Mountain Power equipment, which caused the electricity to go on the fritz.

Soon after the (now dead) snake was cleared, power began being restored across the area.

Indiana Jones would not be happy.