St. George issues power conservation alert

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The city has issued a "red alert" conservation day for energy use, warning that its power grid could be stressed to the point of blackouts.

In a post on Facebook, St. George city officials told residents to start conserving power now even as temperatures were forecast to hit 110 degrees. Measures included:



Do not use electric appliances.

Avoid excessive opening and closing of doors to the outside.

Set the thermostat to 80 degrees or higher

Turn off solo pumps

Avoid charging electric vehicles

Faced with power issues brought on by extreme heat, the city announced a daily alert system to encourage energy conservation.