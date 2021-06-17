Watch
St. George issues power conservation alert

City of St. George
St. George red alert
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 17:16:49-04

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The city has issued a "red alert" conservation day for energy use, warning that its power grid could be stressed to the point of blackouts.

In a post on Facebook, St. George city officials told residents to start conserving power now even as temperatures were forecast to hit 110 degrees. Measures included:

  • Do not use electric appliances.
  • Avoid excessive opening and closing of doors to the outside.
  • Set the thermostat to 80 degrees or higher
  • Turn off solo pumps
  • Avoid charging electric vehicles

Faced with power issues brought on by extreme heat, the city announced a daily alert system to encourage energy conservation.

