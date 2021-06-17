St. George issues power conservation alert

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The city has issued a "red alert" conservation day for energy use, warning that its power grid could be stressed to the point of blackouts.
In a post on Facebook, St. George city officials told residents to start conserving power now even as temperatures were forecast to hit 110 degrees. Measures included:
- Do not use electric appliances.
- Avoid excessive opening and closing of doors to the outside.
- Set the thermostat to 80 degrees or higher
- Turn off solo pumps
- Avoid charging electric vehicles
Faced with power issues brought on by extreme heat, the city announced a daily alert system to encourage energy conservation.