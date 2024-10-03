St. George man, brother arrested for assaulting officers on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A St. George man has become the 18th Utahn to be arrested in connection to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Christopher Jordan was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and obstruction of law enforcement. Jordan's brother, Earl, was also arrested and faces the same charges.

Earl Jordan lives in Spencer, Iowa.

Prosecutors claim Christopher Jordan grabbed an officer’s baton and both brothers delayed officers from reaching another group of police who needed assistance.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said as officers attempted to remove Earl from an area outside the Capitol, Christopher lunged toward another officer.

U.S. Attorney's Office Christopher Jordan from St. George shown in green circle engaging in altercation with police outside U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

"Despite verbal commands from police to 'get back,' the brothers continued their aggressive behavior," the release said. It was during this confrontation that Christopher is accused of attempting to take an officer's baton.

Body camera photos show both brothers engaging with police.

Christopher Jordan appeared Thursday before a federal magistrate in St. George and was released pending trial.

Since 2021, fifteen Utahns have been convicted in relation to the Capitol insurrection.