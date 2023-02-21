St. George officials searching for missing endangered 18-year-old

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Local officials in St. George are searching for a missing endangered 18-year-old who they say is autistic and functions at an 8-year-old level.

Kevin Rugg is 5'8" tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police report he was last seen in the area of 2200 E. Dinosaur Crossing on Monday at around 1 p.m.

When he was last seen, Kevin was wearing green basketball shorts, a black shirt and no shoes.

Police say he frequently visits a bike trail near his home towards Smith's on Mall Drive south to businesses near 1450 S. River Road.

If you see Rugg or know of his whereabouts, contact police at 435-627-4300 and reference case number 23P004631.