ST. GEORGE, Utah — A girl went missing Friday, and the St. George Police Department is asking for the public to help find her.

Police say 11-year-old Natalia Gutierrez was last seen Friday at Panorama Elementary School. They said she does not have a backpack, money or any personal belongings with her.

She is 4'3", 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her or has any other information about her whereabouts should contact SGPD at 435-627-4300.