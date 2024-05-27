St. George teen recovering after being hit by car on e-scooter

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday is the start of the "100 Deadliest Days:" the dangerous stretch from Memorial Day to Labor Day where Utah sees a concerning number of car-related crashes and fatalities.

A St. George mother recalled what saved her son's life when he was involved in a collision a month ago.

Every day at Primary Children's Hospital, 14-year-old Jed Shepherd gets a little bit better.

"He's blown everybody out of the water," said his mother, Joy Shepherd.

Shepherd said Jed and his friend were riding an e-scooter on April 19 when the teenagers were both injured.

"It was super traumatic," she said. "I felt like we were in slow motion and everything around us was moving in a swirl of chaos."

Shepherd said Jed's friend is doing "OK" but would not elaborate to respect their privacy.

Her son will most likely stay for another six to eight weeks as he overcomes his brain injury and a long list of other issues.

"He had nasal fractures, rib fractures, scapula fracture, clavicle fracture," listed Shepherd. "His femur was broken. His tibia was broken."

The driver was initially arrested but all of the charges were dismissed without prejudice weeks ago.

"Wearing your helmet. That's what saved Jed's life, honestly," she said. "He didn't like it, he hated that, but he obeyed that rule and that's what kept him alive that night."

The moment he's able to return to St. George will be an emotional homecoming. His birthday is in July.

"It'll be the best day. It'll be a lot of work but having him home with me will be the best day," said Shepherd, tearfully.

Friends of the family created a GoFundMe to help the Shepherd Family cover medical costs and Jed's future surgeries and recovery. To donate, click here.